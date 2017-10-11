Nationals force a game 5 with win over Cubs

The Washington Nationals defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-0 Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field in the National League Division Series.

With the win, the Nats force a deciding game five in Washington.

The big blow in the game came in the 8th inning on a Michael Taylor for a grand slam to expand the Washington lead.

