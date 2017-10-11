LOCAL REACTION: Boy Scouts no longer just for boys

Historic changes are coming to Boy Scout of America after the Board of Directors unanimously approved expanding its programs to girls.

Starting next fall, the Cub Scout program will be open to both boys and girls.

And in 2019, a program for older girls will allow them to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

Heather Cowsert has a son in cub scouts and supports the change.

She said her daughters often have to tag along to meetings anyway.

"I like a lot of the stuff that they teach them," Cowsert said. "She's actually going to do girl scouts too, but it would be neat to have both incorporated into it."

Several people began sounding off after posting the announce on the KFVS Facebook page.

Some said it was a great move, while others wonder, why change, when there is Girl Scouts.

"I think it will be difficult at first because they've already been separated," Mary Ann Rathe said. "Like everything in life, when you separate it and you rejoin it back together, I think you will have to work out some issues, but I think it's another option."

The Boy Scouts have been considering the move for months, even though the Girl Scouts did not support the move.

Locally, the Greater St. Louis Area Council said the Boy Scouts of American has offered co-ed programs since 1971 through Exploring and the Venturing program, this new move just expands the programs offered to both boys and girls.

Lori Enyart, Communications Manager Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, commented on the move.

"The recent decision does not change the fact that Girl Scouts is the best choice for girls – just as we have been for over 100 years. Girl Scouting has the proven girl-led, girl-focused program designed for girls - with girls providing an inclusive, safe space in which girls are free to explore their potential and take the lead."

Click here to read the full Boy Scouts of American press release.

