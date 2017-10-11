How you can celebrate International Archaeology Day in Marble Hi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

How you can celebrate International Archaeology Day in Marble Hill

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri will celebrate International Archaeology Day on Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

Here's a list of events planned, times, and other important information:

  • At 1 p.m. - Mike Comer, Natural Resource Manager for the Missouri State Park System, will present a program on the Mississippian culture and how the Mississippian people lived. Touch items will be available for the public to handle and see examples of the Mississippian culture. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
  • Noon-4 p.m. - Activities include a children's Native American archaeology dig. Hands on children's' activities, puzzles, games, and crafts appropriate to the archaeology theme will be ongoing throughout the afternoon.
  • All activities and presentations are free with your paid museum admission.
  • Regular Admission to the museum will apply.
  • The Museum will be open from noon-4:30 p.m.

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, is located at 207 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill. The museum is housed in the Art & Science building of the former Will Mayfield College. This architectural treasure is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Visit the museum for the exciting natural history exhibits and savor the historical architecture.

