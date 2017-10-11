Job fair brings opportunity to Southeast Missouri residents

The City of Sikeston held a job fair on Wednesday at the Clinton Building with 22 local employers set up looking for work.

"Employers are bending over backwards to try to make it easy for somebody to come to work for them and offer incentives. Offering opportunities to develop people and let them move up into the company," Sikeston Regional Chamber & Area Economic Development Corporation CEO Mike Marshall said.

Many people came in looking for employment.

Those people were able to talk with company representatives and turn in their applications immediately.

"Job fairs in general give me a taste of what's going on in the community, who the major employers are, and what the job situation is in the area," Maggie Taliaferro of Sikeston said.

If the 22 companies, there were an array of opportunities from just a few openings to dozens, full time and part time.

"We are always hiring," Katy Wondel, Rhodes 101 HR Assistant said. "A lot of people that we hire are college kids or even high school kids. So they will stick with us for a little bit but when they move on to a career or go to college out of state then we fill that position back up. So it's a constant rotation."

If you missed the job fair, you can go to the Sikeston Chamber of Commerce for a list of companies from the job fair to call at their convenience.

