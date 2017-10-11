Police: Poplar Bluff man wanted in connection to stabbing - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Poplar Bluff man wanted in connection to stabbing

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Joseph Rick (Source: Poplar Bluff PD) Joseph Rick (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Police are asking for help in finding a Poplar Bluff, Missouri man in connection to a stabbing.

Joseph Rick, 45, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

According to Lt. Josh Stewart, the victim was a 31-year-old man.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Main in downtown Poplar Bluff.

The suspect is considered homeless and known to frequent the Qulin, Mo area.

Anyone with information on Rick is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at (573) 785-5776 and/or Lt. Stewart at (573) 686-8602 or via email at jstewart@pbpolice.org.

