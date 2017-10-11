Wildfires in Napa Valley could affect some southern IL wineries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wildfires in Napa Valley could affect some southern IL wineries

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
POMONA, IL (KFVS) -

With wildfires raging in northern California, parts of Napa Valley are being destroyed. Wine makers in the Heartland believe this could cause the price of wine to go up nationwide. Some believe this could have an affect on local wineries. 

Ron Presswood owns the Hickory Ridge Vineyard in Pomona, and he think big wineries in Napa will make a comeback within three years if grapevines are rooted in the ground. 

"Most of our grapes would come back. They're on their own root stock," Presswood said. "If they're grafted plants, you've got another problem, if the whole plant is burned then you're in trouble because you don't have what you want left."

For small local wineries in the Heartland, Presswood said he doesn't expect to see much affect due to destruction in Napa Valley. 

"95% (of Hickory Ridge wine) we distribute right here. We distribute to a couple places like the co-op in Carbondale and a few of the small restaurants around here but, other than that, we don't push it."

He said many smaller wineries in southern Illinois operate similarly. However bigger ones, like Alto and Blue Sky, who distribute more wine over state borders may feel price affects. 

"As far as our sales going up, it's not going to happen because of what's happening in Napa."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:40 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:40:43 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:28:41 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly