FBI asks public to help identify ‘Jane Doe’ in child exploitation case

The FBI is asking for the public's help in trying to catch a child predator.

The unidentified woman - known as Jane Doe 39 - can be seen in a video with a child who is being sexually exploited.

The video of the woman was acquired during an FBI investigation and then sent to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Further investigation revealed that the images have surfaced other places online.

"We know the video has been traded on the Internet,” Special Agent Susan Romash said, “and we know this child is a victim who needs our help.”

In the video, the woman is heard speaking Vietnamese and at one point her face is shown briefly.

“Our hope is that someone will recognize this individual’s face—or her voice—and come forward with information," said Romash.

The video depicting Jane Doe 39 and a child victim was first noted by NCMEC in April 2016.

The woman is described as an Asian female, likely between the ages of 25 and 35, with long black hair. She is wearing a white, yellow, blue, and red floral dress. She is also heard speaking Vietnamese in the video.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

