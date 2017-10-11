MO Treasurer encourages celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month

National Disability Employment Awareness Month is kicking off in October and one Missouri official is encouraging everyone to celebrate.

Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt will be recognizing people who exemplify the idea that diverse abilities in the workforce help drive innovation.These individuals will receive Best of Missouri Awards.

“Individuals with disabilities make important contributions every single day in workplaces across Missouri,” Schmitt said. “It’s important for us to recognize their achievements and work together toward empowering all Missourians to reach their full potential.”

The MO ABLE was launched earlier in 2017. The program empowers Missourians living with disabilities. It helps them save money in tax-free savings accounts without losing eligibility for federal programs like Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

“Employment provides an important sense of inclusion for individuals with disabilities,” said Cathy Brown, Vice President of Employment and Community at Easterseals Midwest. “Easterseals is proud to work with Treasurer Schmitt to encourage employers to make more opportunities available to the disability community.”

Schmitt will hold his first Best of Missouri recognition event for Disability Employment Awareness Month in Kirkwood, Missouri on October 13 at Tillman Elementary beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.