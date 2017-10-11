MSHP gives defensive driving tips

After one person died in a crash on I-55 Tuesday night, involving a wrong way driver we asked the question - what do you do in that situation?

Missouri State Highway Patrol's Chief Driver Examiner Tammy Harris said if you see someone going the wrong way in your lane the best thing to do is, "Slow down, pull to the right, and sound your horn."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.