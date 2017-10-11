Diabetes Expo at McCracken County Extension Service - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Diabetes Expo at McCracken County Extension Service

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Baptist Health Paducah says the public is invited to the 16th annual Diabetes EXPO on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the McCracken County Extension Office, 2025 New Holt Road.

There will be free health screenings including blood pressure, hemoglobin A1C, blood sugar, foot exams and depression.  A number of businesses will have information booths.

The featured speaker will be Jaynie Higgins, diabetes advocate, personal lifestyle coach and co-author of “The Ultimate Diabetes Meal Planner.” 

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by health screenings and exhibits.

A cooking demo and featured speaker begins at 10 a.m., followed by a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. 

Reservations for lunch must be made by Oct. 20 by phoning 270.444.9625, ext. 107.

The expo is provided by the Purchase Area Diabetes Connection and event sponsors – Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, McCracken County Extension Office and Passport Health, Inc. 

For more information, contact DeAnna Leonard, RN, BSN, licensed Diabetes Educator, at the Purchase District Health Department at 270.444.9625, ext. 107.

