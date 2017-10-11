Police investigate Herrin, IL convenience store robbery

Police are investigating a convenience store robbery in Herrin, Illinois.

It happened at the Circle K in Herrin in the 800 block of Park Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to Herrin Police Chief Quinn Laird.

Officers responded to the business just after 1 a.m.

Witnesses said two men wearing Halloween-style masks walked into the business and demanded cash.

They got away with cash and merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-4132 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-8477.

