Ceremony planned for fallen Chester, IL officer

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Officer James Brockmeyer (Source: Chester Police Department)
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Chester will hold a memorial service and dedication ceremony for a fallen Chester police officer.

Officer James Brockmeyer died on October 28, 2016 after crashing his patrol car while he was chasing a suspect.

A man was charged in connection of the death of Brockmeyer last year.

It will be held on Saturday, October 28, on the anniversary of Brockmeyer's death.

The ceremony will also include a dedication of the park and a state highway dedication in Officer Brockmeyer’s honor.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be held at the new Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

