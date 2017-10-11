Stand up and stop bullying: what you need to know

The second Wednesday in October is designated as National Stop Bullying Day.

It's an effort to bring awareness to the need for all of us to stand up against bullying and bring an end to it.

Bullying is defined as "unwanted, aggressive behavior among school aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. The behavior is repeated, or has the potential to be repeated, over time. Bullying includes actions such as making threats, spreading rumors, attacking someone physically or verbally, and excluding someone from a group on purpose."

So, how do you stand up to bullies?

Here's expert advice for adults from stopbullying.gov:

DO THESE THINGS: Intervene immediately. It is ok to get another adult to help. Separate the kids involved. Make sure everyone is safe. Meet any immediate medical or mental health needs. Stay calm. Reassure the kids involved, including bystanders. Model respectful behavior when you intervene.

AVOID THESE COMMON MISTAKES: Don’t ignore it. Don’t think kids can work it out without adult help. Don’t immediately try to sort out the facts. Don’t force other kids to say publicly what they saw. Don’t question the children involved in front of other kids. Don’t talk to the kids involved together, only separately. Don’t make the kids involved apologize or patch up relations on the spot.

GET POLICE HELP OR MEDICAL ATTENTION IMMEDIATELY IF: A weapon is involved. There are threats of serious physical injury. There are threats of hate-motivated violence, such as racism or homophobia. There is serious bodily harm. There is sexual abuse. Anyone is accused of an illegal act, such as robbery or extortion--using force to get money, property, or services.



