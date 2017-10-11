10/11/17 - Stolen Information Age

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Did you know that you are living in the information age? Well, I think we need to rename our time to the "Stolen Information Age!"

It seems like there’s a new security breach every time we turn on the news and the amount of private information that is being stolen is startling. Equifax had the personal information of 145 million U.S. consumers stolen by hackers. What are we supposed to do if that was one of us? According to Equifax, they recommend you do the following:

First, get a copy of your credit report and make sure it’s right. You can do this annually for free.

Second, go to their website and check to see if your information was stolen. But you have to re-enter all your personal information into their website and trust that they won’t get it stolen again.

Lastly, institute a credit freeze. Since Equifax had their data stolen they are willing to do this for free. But that only works if you freeze your credit with the other two agencies and they will charge you $3 to $10 each to freeze your personal information.

Who created this system and how did they get our information to begin with? And why is it our responsibility, now that the data has been stolen, to protect ourselves? Shouldn’t they have protected us in the first place?

Equifax is the company nearly every financial institution trusts to judge our creditworthiness. It is clear to me that as long as we live in the "Stolen Information Age," we should not trust anyone.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint

