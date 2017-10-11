10/11/17 - Stolen Information Age

By Scott Thomas
KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager
Did you know that you are living in the information age? Well, I think we need to rename our time to the "Stolen Information Age!"
It seems like there’s a new security breach every time we turn on the news and the amount of private information that is being stolen is startling. Equifax had the personal information of 145 million U.S. consumers stolen by hackers. What are we supposed to do if that was one of us? According to Equifax, they recommend you do the following:
Who created this system and how did they get our information to begin with? And why is it our responsibility, now that the data has been stolen, to protect ourselves? Shouldn’t they have protected us in the first place?
Equifax is the company nearly every financial institution trusts to judge our creditworthiness. It is clear to me that as long as we live in the "Stolen Information Age," we should not trust anyone.
I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint
