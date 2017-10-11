Blessing of the Animals at Lone Oak United Methodist Church

All God’s creatures are welcome to Lone Oak United Methodist Church in Paducah for this special worship gathering to give thanks for and ask His blessing on our animal friends.

Feel free to bring names or photos of pets who can’t attend the Blessing of the Animals, and they will bless them from afar.

You may also bring names or photos of your furry friends who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge so that they can pray in remembrance of them.

Water and treats for pets and their human friends will be shared.

Donations will be accepted for Creatures Great & Small in Paducah and Project Hope in Metropolis.

Project Hope has a need for several items such as dry and canned food for puppies, kittens, dogs and cats.

They also need cleaning supplies, litter, and toys among other things.

Creatures Great & Small are asking for Purina SMARTBLEND Adult chicken & rice (bag), Alpo with gravy (can), Begin’ Strips, medium collars and toys for the dogs.

And for cats they would like Purina Cat Chow Complete (blue bag), Friskies Shreds with gravy, Temptations treats and toys.

The above items will be purchased with any monetary donations.

Please call 270-554-1272 or go to this email.

