'Welcome Home' event planned at John J. Pershing VA in Poplar Bluff

Veterans, their families, and members of the community are invited to take part in the 10th Annual 'Welcome Home' Celebration.

The event aims to honor area Veterans. While it spotlights returning Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, it also serves to honor all those who have served their country.

The free event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will be held on the medical center grounds at the John J. Pershing VA in Poplar Bluff.

There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and fried pies on hand.

“This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring entertainment such as ‘Nuthin’ Fancy,’ ‘Swamp Whiskey,’ and ‘Shawn Boyer,’” said event coordinator, John Cornelius. “Additional attractions will include a car and bike show, Smokey Bear (11-1), kids crafting activities from The Home Depot, military vehicles, Air Evac, miniature horses, and more.”

Veterans can also get a flu shot free of charge. There will be information booths set up as well. The Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office, area Veterans' Service Organizations, civic groups, social services, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and other area agencies will have booths set up.

