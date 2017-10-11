FIRST ALERT: Finally feels like fall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Finally feels like fall

It finally feels like fall!

Laura Wibbenmeyer says you'll probably want a jacket most of the day.

More clouds will hang in our northern counties, while a little sunshine is expected farther south.

Highs today will only be in the 60s to lower 70s on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Grant Dade said we are starting to notice more breaks in the clouds across our southwestern counties and this will continue to move northeast. Parts of southern Illinois will remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the evening and overnight hours.

This evening temperatures will hang around the upper 50s in most areas. Lows by morning will range from the middle and upper 40s in our western counties where skies will clear later, to lower 50s east where clouds should remain most of the night.

Thursday we may start off with a little patchy fog, especially in areas that see skies clear early. By the afternoon we will see partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the middle 70s. 

This brief tease of fall will not last long.

Temperatures will warm up quickly as we head into the weekend. Temperatures in the mid-80s will return.

The only rain chances over the next week will be on Sunday.

