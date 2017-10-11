Crash on I-57 in construction zone in Williamson Co., IL slows traffic

All lanes of traffic are back open after a crash on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

According to Illinois State Police, Vernon Williams, 43, of Georgia, was driving an International Truck Tractor pulling a box trailer when the semi went off the right side of the road and into a line of trees.

One lane of traffic was already closed for construction, so troopers had to shut down the other lane for about an hour and a half until a wrecker could remove the truck.

Traffic was re-routed at exit 45 to route 37/148.

Williams was ticketed for improper lane usage.

