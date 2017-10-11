5 things to know Oct. 11

Good morning! It's Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Jacket alert! Laura Wibbenmeyer says you'll probably need one as you head out the door as temperatures are in the 50s. There will also be a bit of a breeze most of the day. The clouds will hang in the northern half of the Heartland all day. If you're under those clouds, you won't feel temperatures above the 60s. But, these cool temperatures won't stick around long. We'll be back in the mid-80s by the weekend.

Making Headlines

Deadly wrong-way crash on I-55: A man driving the wrong way on Interstate 55 near Fruitland, Missouri was killed after crashing head-on into an oncoming tractor-trailer. All lanes of the interstate are back open.

911 issues in Bollinger Co., MO: Leaders in Bollinger County, Missouri are working to correct ongoing issues with Emergency 911 service across the county.

NFL considers changing anthem policy: NFL owners will meet next week to consider changes to a game manual that says players "should" stand during the national anthem, a guideline the league has left to the discretion of players who kneeled in large numbers after criticism from President Donald Trump.

Smoke, ash from wildfires blanket California cities: The fast-moving blazes produced thick, gray clouds that hovered over densely-populated areas in Northern and Southern California, forcing many schools to keep students inside and air quality agencies to issue smoke advisories calling on residents to limit outdoor activity.

