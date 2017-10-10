Disc golf available at Jackson, MO park

Now you can play disc golf in Jackson, Missouri. The city has its first disc golf course.

The course is in Litz Park. The Play for Parker Foundation reportedly helped pay for it.

That's a charity founded in memory of 10-year-old Parker King, who died in a UTV accident five years ago.

"They kind of brought it to us and we agreed that it was something that the park could use and that the kids and adults," James King with the Parker Foundation said. "And it could bring people into Jackson to see our little community."

"And it's free. Free family fun," Robin King, also with the foundation, added.

The new course is a two-year project the idea for it first came about in 2015.

