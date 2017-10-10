ISP helping drivers avoid 'Fatal Four' on the roadway - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP helping drivers avoid 'Fatal Four' on the roadway

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Troopers were traveling up and down I-57 from Interstate 24 to Interstate 64 making sure drivers were avoiding what they call the Fatal Four. 

That includes distracted driving, driving under the influence, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding. 

In addition to cracking down on those violations, troopers say the program is also a public service announcement to educate drivers about safety. 

"Put down the distractions, focus on the primary task at of driving that vehicle and distractions just aren't about cellphones, its about changing the radio station and talking to the other occupants in the vehicle so there is a lot of things that go into distractions," Illinois State Trooper Joey Watson said.

The program also focuses on semi trucks by doing random inspection, compliance checks and making sure drivers are not tired. 

