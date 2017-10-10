'Operation Clean Sweep' aims to aid Cape Girardeau's south side - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

'Operation Clean Sweep' aims to aid Cape Girardeau's south side

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

On Saturday, Oct. 14 people gathered for Operation Clean Sweep to help out the south side of Cape Girardeau.

Volunteers picked up nearly ten bags full of trash.

It started when a Cape Girardeau Pastor asked residents to come together, and help out the south side.

Pastor Scott Johnson of Soulful Ministries planned Operation Clean Sweep.

"We got to rise up and take care of our own community. It's okay to complain but what are you going to do about it," Pastor Johnson said. "And so I thought this would be a perfect opportunity with all the racism and political stuff that's going on, this is a perfect opportunity for all of us to get together and unite.  

The plan was to start on Good Hope Street at 9 a.m., pick up trash, and help clean up the neighborhood.

Pastor Johnson said his goal is not only to help build up his community, but help those struggling in poverty.

"It's hard to help someone come up if you've never been down. It's like – we're needed in this community, actually this society, this region, just to let people know that there is hope, and to show and teach how to help people who are in need. I mean, really help them," Johnson said.

Operation Clean Sweep aims to better the community by bringing people together to clean it up.

Johnson said this isn't about race or class. It's about coming together to help one another.

"We're going to show that none of that matters. We're standing up for our own community, for our own town, for our own city, for our own region, and we're asking for people to unite with us. Not unite with us to cause any problems, go against any particular thing, but just to show that we're not just out here killing one another," Johnson said.

Johnson asked not only volunteers, but donations for the event.

A cookout followed the event at Soulful Ministries sanctuary on Good Hope Street.

