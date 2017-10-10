Parks, Recreation and Stormwater meetings begin for the public

The Parks, Recreation and Stormwater public meetings began Tuesday, Oct. 10 in Cape Girardeau, MO.

The meetings include a presentation at and an opportunity to ask questions and provide input on parks and stormwater improvement projects.

Meeting dates and times are below.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the 4-H Exhibit Hall in Arena Park located at 321 Jaycee Drive (MAP)

Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m at the Shawnee Park Center located at 835 South West End Boulevard (MAP)

Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Osage Centre located at 1625 N. Kingshighway (MAP)

