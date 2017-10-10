Parks, Recreation and Stormwater meetings begin for the public - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Parks, Recreation and Stormwater meetings begin for the public

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation) (Source: Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Parks, Recreation and Stormwater public meetings began Tuesday, Oct. 10 in Cape Girardeau, MO.

The meetings include a presentation at and an opportunity to ask questions and provide input on parks and stormwater improvement projects.

Meeting dates and times are below.

  • Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the 4-H Exhibit Hall in Arena Park located at 321 Jaycee Drive (MAP)
  • Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m at the Shawnee Park Center located at 835 South West End Boulevard (MAP)
  • Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Osage Centre  located at 1625 N. Kingshighway (MAP)

