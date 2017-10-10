Approved Scott City ordinances block a business from expanding

Scott City is blocking a businesses attempt to expand.

At a special session Monday night on October 9, council members approved multiple ordinances to prevent the expansion of North American Tie and Timber.

The company wants to build a facility to treat railroad ties, however, the plan has faced resistance over the proposed location, and the fact it would require toxic chemicals.

Scott City leaders believe the new ordinances will block the proposed plan.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.