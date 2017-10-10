Jackson County Health Department offering flu shots

The Jackson County Health Department is offering flu shots along with screenings for colon cancer.

According to the Health Department, the flu shots are recommended for those over 6-months of age.

The shots for all ages on a walk-in basis.

Colon cancer screening kits will also be made available to those who are 50-years and older and have not had a colonoscopy.

Walk-in flu vaccine and colorectal cancer screening kits are available from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The health department is closed on Friday.

An extended late clinic will be held until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11. In addition to the walk-in clinics, people can get their flu vaccine at health department clinics including:

SIUC Student Recreation Center (State employees and families) on Oct. 17 and Oct. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jackson County Health Department Shred Day Event on Saturday, November 4 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to the Health Department, the flu vaccination is free for anyone with Medicare B, Medicaid, State employees and State retirees upon presentation of their insurance cards.

The health department also accepts most insurance. All standard dose flu vaccine formulations are $43.

High-dose flu vaccination is available for seniors ages 65 years and older. The cost is $73, and it is covered by Medicare B.

Fees can be paid for in cash or check. Debit or credit cards accepted only at the health department location.

