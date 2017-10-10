IL man to serve 3 years in prison on sexual abuse charge

A man was sentenced to prison on a sex abuse charge in Union County, Illinois on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced that Jeremy McCormick of Mill Creek has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

McCormick was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class two felony.

He will serve two years of mandatory supervised release and must register as a ex offender for life.

McCormick committed an act of sexual penetration with a 16-year-old minor in June of 2016. He was arrested in October of 2016 as part of an investigation by the Illinois State Police.

