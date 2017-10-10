WANTED: 5 women suspected of theft at Kentucky Oaks Mall

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for the public's help in identifying five women suspected of theft.

Police said there have been several thefts from the Victoria's Secret store over the past month. this resulted in the loss of several thousand dollars in merchandise.

While there are multiple suspects, police said five women were caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the identities of the women is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.