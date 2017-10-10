Oct. 11 last day in MO to register for Nov. elections - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Oct. 11 last day in MO to register for Nov. elections

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The last day to register to vote for the November 2017 elections in Missouri is October 11, according to the Missouri Secretary of State's Office.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is encouraging anyone who’s eligible to make sure they are registered, and to see if their address is current.

Any Missourian can visit www.GoVoteMissouri.com to register. 

Voters can visit www.ShowIt2Vote.com to see if an election will be held in their area.

