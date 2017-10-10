Murphysboro salon seeking license to sell beer and wine to customers

Murphysboro, Illinois city council addressed new ordinances to the city's liquor laws to allow salons to serve alcohol to customers in Tuesday's council meeting.

On Tuesday, October 10 an ordinance was passed amending the liquor code for the city of Murphysboro. The ordinance created a Class S license for beauty salons and spas.

This action comes after owner of the Art of Hair, Mike Davis, suggested changes to the city council.

"It's always been one of the things that salons around the world, especially the United States, offer a glass of wine while their customers are waiting for their hair or their color to process," he said.

After putting in an official ordinance, Davis said the council doesn't seem to be against the idea, the problem is that there isn't a specific license to serve alcohol only to people coming to the salon for hair service. He said without one, non-customers could be able be legally allowed to be served alcohol without coming in for a service.

Davis said he doesn't want that because it could intimidate his customers or cause a dangerous situation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.