Charges filed after sheriff chases man into Benton, MO school

Authorities say a man is facing charges after running into a school from the courthouse on Tuesday.

A Benton, Missouri school was on a brief lockdown Oct. 10 after the sheriff caught a Sikeston man running from the courthouse through the school.

That's according to Principal Karen Powers at St. Denis Catholic School.

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury says Darrion Bradley, 19, of Sikeston was due in court at the Circuit Court Division 5 Judicial Building.

According to the court records, Bradley now faces the charge of failure to appear.

Bradley, who was out on bond, showed up late to his court time.

The sheriff said the judge immediately asked the bailiff to arrest him. That's when the man took off, ran out of the courtroom and down the street.

Bradley ended up running to the school at 115 N. Winchester Street.

During this time authorities were already following him.

Drury said he was at the jail, and took off running towards the school after the man.

The sheriff said it took him around 70 seconds to get from the jail to the school that was several blocks away.

School Principal Karen Powers said the kids were going out to lunch at the time. They were heading towards the St. Denis Parish which is the building next door to the main school building.

Powers said someone noticed the man immediately and the school went on lockdown.

Students and faculty went in intruder mode and locked themselves in their classrooms and hid.

Powers also said that the faculty and staff did a great job at remembering their intruder training, and did exactly what they were supposed to do in that situation.

Bradley fled the building and was arrested by Scott County authorities shortly thereafter.

Drury said the man did have some minor injuries and was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

He has since been medically released and taken to the Scott County Jail.

No children were harmed, according to the principal.

