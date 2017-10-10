I-57 open following deadly crash in Williamson Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-57 open following deadly crash in Williamson Co.

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Investigators confirm one person has died in the crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Both lanes of northbound Interstate 57 are open after a deadly crash in Williamson County, Illinois.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 10..

According to Illinois State Police, several vehicles were involved in the crash.

A freightliner was driven by Willie Lee Shelby, 62, of Madison, Mississippi. Wayne S. Maxwell, 57, of O'Fallon Illinois drove a GMC and Jagpreet Singh, 27, of Lenexa, Kansas drove a Kenworth. 

Shelby suffered minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. 

Maxwell was pronounced deceased on scene by Williamson County Coroner Mike "Junior" Burke.

Singh and his 32-year-old passenger Sarbjit Singh were uninjured.

Investigative details show that traffic on I-57 northbound lanes were backed up due to a construction project that began at mile post 48. All three of the involved vehicles in this incident were north bound.

The Kenworth was leading, followed by the GMC. Both of these vehicles slowed nearly to a stop for the backed up traffic.

The Freightliner struck the rear of the GMC shoving it into the rear of the Kenworth causing the deadly injuries to Maxwell.

All north bound traffic was diverted off of I-57 at Exit 45 until 2:45 p.m. when it resumed normal flow.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage.

Shelby was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. Additional charges could are possible pending further investigation by Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Officers.

