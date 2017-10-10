1 dead after heart attack caused crash in Cape Girardeau Co.

One person was taken to the hospital following the crash on Oct. 10. (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)

One person is dead after a gravel truck overturned on Tuesday, October 10 around 9 a.m.

The driver's name has not yet been released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver had a heart attack that caused the crash.

The crash happened on Cape County Road 340, between Burfordville and Gordonville, Missouri.

The truck ended up on its side spilling gravel over the roadway.

Crews from the Gordonville Fire Department, Cape County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to the scene of the crash.

The crash slowed traffic for a time while first responders attended to the driver.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.