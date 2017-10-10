911 service back to normal in Bollinger Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

911 service back to normal in Bollinger Co., MO

Alycia Dobrinick
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

As of October 12, Big River Telephone company says the 911 issues that some people in Bollinger County, Missouri were experiencing have been fixed. 

A spokesperson for the county said the problem started in late September. Some people reported that when they tried to dial 911, they got a message that the number was no longer in service.

"Every moment whether its a fire or any other emergency situation seconds count," said Marble Hill Fire Chief Calvin Troxel. "I mean that's what an emergency is something that has to be taken care of right then because of life and property."

Big River Communications General Manager Chris Foeste said, "the 911 issues preceded the date at which the company took over the emergency line in Bollinger County, and the issue could still be affecting wireless customers." Foeste said the 911 number was "ported" to the Big River Network on September 29 and that customers on their network never had issues dialing 911.

County administrators are still working to ensure that everyone in the county can call 911 and be connected to dispatchers in case of an emergency.

If you do call 911 and receive a message that the number is not in service, you should hang up and immediately dial *55. That will send you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

If you call the non-emergency line for the sheriff's department, 573-238-2633, and do not get an answer, you should call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-840-9500.

