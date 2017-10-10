Crash on IL Route 150 slows traffic in Randolph Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash on IL Route 150 slows traffic in Randolph Co.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Troopers were on the scene of a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on Illinois Route 150 at Grefe Road.

According to Trooper Josh Haile with Illinois State Police District 13, IL Route 150 was down to one lane and will be closed completely to allow clean up at the scene.

The single vehicle crash happened on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8:38 a.m. in Randolph County.

According to officials, Leslie I. Stoops Jr., 43, of Murphysboro, Il was traveling west bound in a 2014 International Semi. The semi exited the outside of a left hand curve in the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled onto its side. The semi spilled some of the load of coal it was carrying.

The vehicle was towed from the scene due to damage and Stoops was cited for improper lane usage.

Haile said the lane reduction and road closure will last several hours.

