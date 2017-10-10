Oreo releases 'mystery flavor,' $50K on the line for correct guess

Want to eat Oreos and win money?

Here's your chance!

Nabisco just released a limited edition mystery flavor.

We tried them on Friday morning:

Our evening crew also tried them:

If you can find a package of the 'Limited Edition Mystery Oreo,' take a bite and log on to their website to guess the flavor.

The winner will get a $50,000 grand prize. There will also be five $10,000 first prize winners.

The game ends at midnight on Nov. 30.

