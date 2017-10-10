First Alert: Storms pour down across the Heartland

Get ready for some cooler weather. Grant Dade says a cold front will move into our western counties this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail.

Temperatures will begin to drop sharply.

Our entire viewing area is under a low threat of severe weather as we head into the afternoon and evening. The biggest risk with these storms will be damaging wind.

Several Heartland counties have been under severe thunderstorm warnings. Stay updated with the KFVS Weather Twitter page.

If we see more sunshine today, there will be a bigger chance at seeing stronger storms.

You can expect afternoon highs to be in the mid-80s.

Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the upper 40s north and west to middle 50s far east.



Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will range from the middle 60s north to the lower 70s south.



The cooler weather will not last long.

