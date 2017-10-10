First Alert: Storms pour down across the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Storms pour down across the Heartland

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Flash flooding in Mounds, IL (Source: Rod Gatewood) Flash flooding in Mounds, IL (Source: Rod Gatewood)
(Source: Catherine Dillow) (Source: Catherine Dillow)
(Source: Bryan Ingram) (Source: Bryan Ingram)
Mounds, IL (Source: Rod Gatewood) Mounds, IL (Source: Rod Gatewood)
(Source: Bryan Ingram) (Source: Bryan Ingram)
(KFVS) -

Get ready for some cooler weather. Grant Dade says a cold front will move into our western counties this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and small hail.

Temperatures will begin to drop sharply. 

Our entire viewing area is under a low threat of severe weather as we head into the afternoon and evening. The biggest risk with these storms will be damaging wind.

Several Heartland counties have been under severe thunderstorm warnings. Stay updated with the KFVS Weather Twitter page.

If we see more sunshine today, there will be a bigger chance at seeing stronger storms.

You can expect afternoon highs to be in the mid-80s.

Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the upper 40s north and west to middle 50s far east. 

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will range from the middle 60s north to the lower 70s south. 

The cooler weather will not last long.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:35:08 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:28:41 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly