Missouri Republican Hawley announces run for US Senate

Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has made it official: He's running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill in 2018.

Hawley, a 37-year-old in his first year of elected office, will release a video Tuesday morning announcing his candidacy.

McCaskill is in her third term in the Senate, but Missouri voters have increasingly favored Republicans in recent years. Just one statewide officeholder is a Democrat, and only two other federal lawmakers are Democrats - Congressmen William Lacy Clay of St. Louis and Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City.

Hawley defeated Democrat Teresa Hensley in November in his first bid for public office. He was previously an associate professor at the University of Missouri School of Law.

Senator McCaskill's campaign manager, David Kirby, released the following statement about Hawley's announcement.

"Since taking office in January, Josh Hawley has proven to be the worst type of politician. He broke his promise not to climb the political ladder. He broke his promise to create a Public Corruption Unit to crack down on the pay-to-play culture of Jefferson City. He lied about whether he would live in Jefferson City, as the law requires. And he lied for nearly two months about whether he was running for Senate.



"We applaud Josh for coming clean about his intention to run and look forward to contrasting his record of broken promises with Claire's record of listening to Missourians and breaking through gridlock to get things done for them."-- David Kirby, Campaign Manager for Senator Claire McCaskill

