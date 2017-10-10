Senator Dick Durbin to meet with students in Cairo, IL

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will be in Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday morning to meet with students to discuss the ongoing housing crisis.

Durbin will be talking with a group of 7th grade students from Cairo Junior/Senior High School.

Members of the group wrote to United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson to express their concerns about the plan to demolish the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes.

Following his stop in Cairo, Durbin will head to Carbondale where he will give a presentation, "Paul Simon Public Police Institute: A Lasting Legacy." Durbin's keynote speech is part of the 20th anniversary of the institute's founding in 1997.

