5 things to know Oct. 10

Good morning! It's Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Laura Wibbenmeyer is tracking the threat of severe weather across the Heartland. Our entire viewing area is under a low threat of severe weather. That threat includes the possibility of damaging winds and heavy rain. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. There is a cool down in sight behind the front.

Making Headlines

Deadly California wildfires force thousands to evacuate: At least 10 people have died as an onslaught of wildfires rip across a wide swath of Northern California.

Texas police officer killed in the line of duty: Investigators said a Texas Tech police officer was shot and killed while interviewing a 19-year-old freshman at police headquarters.

Bridge closed: The Southern Expressway bridge between Minnesota Avenue and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau will be closed beginning today and will remain closed for three to four weeks.

Senator to visit Cairo, IL: U.S. SenatorDick Durbin will be in Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday morning to meet with students to discuss the ongoing housing crisis.

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

