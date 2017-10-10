5 things to know Oct. 10

Good morning! It's Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Laura Wibbenmeyer is tracking the threat of severe weather across the Heartland. Our entire viewing area is under a low threat of severe weather. That threat includes the possibility of damaging winds and heavy rain. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. There is a cool down in sight behind the front.

Making Headlines

Deadly California wildfires force thousands to evacuate: At least 10 people have died as an onslaught of wildfires rip across a wide swath of Northern California.

Texas police officer killed in the line of duty: Investigators said a Texas Tech police officer was shot and killed while interviewing a 19-year-old freshman at police headquarters.

Bridge closed: The Southern Expressway bridge between Minnesota Avenue and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau will be closed beginning today and will remain closed for three to four weeks.

Senator to visit Cairo, IL: U.S. SenatorDick Durbin will be in Cairo, Illinois on Tuesday morning to meet with students to discuss the ongoing housing crisis.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.