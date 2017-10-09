Ameren Illinois upgrades power lines in in Saline, Gallatin coun - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren Illinois upgrades power lines in in Saline, Gallatin counties

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Ameren Illinois said workers finished the second stage of a two-year project for its customers in Muddy, Eldorado, Ridgway, Shawneetown and New Haven.

The project included replacing around 18 miles of power lines and other equipment from the company's Muddy substation on South Street to the New Haven Oil Field.

The first phase was completed in early 2015.

Ameren said more than 5,700 customers in Saline and Gallatin counties will benefit from the electric upgrades.

