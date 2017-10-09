Outdoor living skills courses offered at SIU

Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Touch of Nature Environmental Center will offer a series of courses that show you how to live, function, and participate in recreational activities in the great outdoors.

Kaleidoscope of Outdoor Living Skills is open to anyone 15 years of age and older.

Each seminar includes professional instruction and hands-on activities. The schedule kicks off with "Land Navigation," which covers the use of a compass and topographical maps.

The $15 basic course is from 2 to 5 p.m. on October 11. An advanced class is also offered on October 12 from 2-5 p.m. for $30.

Two skill levels of rock climbing classes are also planned. The $20 basic course is 2-5 pm on October 18. The advanced course is 2-5 p.m. on October 19 and costs $35.

"Leave No Trace" is an active learning experience and gives those who attend the chance to learn how to properly dispose of waste and minimize campfire impacts. The class costs $15 and is offered from 2-5 p.m. on October 26.

The final fall session is the Camp Crafts Overnight Course. It runs from 5 p.m. on October 27 to 10 a.m. on October 28.

Participants will camp at Touch of Nature's Rocky Ledges Trail and learn about campfires, water purification, back-country cooking, and much more. This class costs $60.

Register for any of the programs online at ton.siu.edu/camps-and-retreats/kool.php For more information, contact Eric Johnson at ericjohnson7731@gmail.com, visit www.ton.siu.edu, or call 618-453-1121.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.