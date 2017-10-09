Beaver Dam, KY rest area Grand Opening set for March 16

The formal Grand Opening for the rest area and new Huck's store is set for Friday, March 16. (Source: Pixabay)

There will soon be a new option for travelers in western Kentucky to fill up their cars with fuel and grab snacks in 2018.

The formal Grand Opening for the rest area and new Huck's store is set for Friday, March 16.

The contract was awarded to Martin and Bayley, Inc. to renovate the Beaver Dam rest area on the Wendell H. Ford Western Ky. Parkway to include a Huck’s convenience store, according to the Kentucky Finance & Administration Cabinet.

“As the only commercial rest area in Kentucky, this 24/7 facility will be available to more than 10,000 travelers who drive through this section of the Western Kentucky Parkway each day,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas. “We’re glad to offer a safe haven with expanded services to drivers who have grown fond of this popular stopping point over the years.”

The signed 20-year contract also has two five-year renewal options, according to a news release.

“The new 4,050-square-foot operation will employ up to 20 associates,” said Jim Whetstone, vice president of real estate for Martin and Bayley.

“The Beaver Dam Rest Area is now an updated and modern oasis for those traveling in the beautiful Bluegrass State,” said Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary William M. Landrum. “We’ve heard from people across the state about how happy they’ll be when the Beaver Dam rest area finally reopens. We are proud to partner with Martin and Bayley, Inc., the operators of the rest area, for many years to come.”

He said the store will offer fried chicken, pizza and will have a drive-thru window.

Martin and Bayley, Inc. of Carmi, Illinois have 115 stores in five states.

Their first convenience store was opened in 1974 in Grayville, Illinois, according to their website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.