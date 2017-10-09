Cape Girardeau, MO couple's neighbor saves them from scam - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO couple's neighbor saves them from scam

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau couple is breathing easier now after a neighbor helped them realize that they did not win $1 million dollars.  It turns out, they were being scammed.

Kenneth is 92 and Martha is a couple years younger than him. They got a call that could have cost them thousands until their neighbor helped out.

The callers claimed they had won a million dollar give away from Publishers Clearing House but when they told their neighbor Joe McLemore he double checked the call.

That's when they discovered it was in fact a scam.

Even though Joe found out for sure, the Benders said they were always skeptical.

"Somebody calls and says you've won a million dollars you're skeptical right off the bat," said Kenneth Bender.

"I hope that I had [won] but I doubted that I had," said Martha Bender.

But McLemore knew almost immediately it was a scam and called the real PCH.

They told McLemore and the Bender's that no one is contacted over the phone if they have won a sweepstake. 

If you are concerned you have been scammed or are curious if you have actually won, call PCH for details.

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:35:08 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

