City-wide power outage hits Fredericktown, MO

The city of Fredericktown, Missouri is without power.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said the outage happened after the town's main service line went down.

He said it affects more than 4,000 people.

Ameren, Missouri crews are working to get power back up and running.

Meanwhile, police officers are checking on residents to make sure they have what they need.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.