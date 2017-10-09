Stabbing reported at Marion, IL sports bar, suspect arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stabbing reported at Marion, IL sports bar, suspect arrested

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Heartland Liquors & Sports Bar became the site of a reported stabbing Saturday. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) Heartland Liquors & Sports Bar became the site of a reported stabbing Saturday. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
(Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
(Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A reported stabbing in Marion, Illinois occurred at the Heartland Liquors and Sports Bar.

The incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 7 around 11:40 p.m. 

The Marion Police Department responded to 1802 Bittle Pl, in reference to a report of a stabbing that had occurred there.

Officers found a female and two males had been stabbed by an individual that had left the scene.

The three victims were transported to an area medical center. The 39-year-old female had a stab wound just above the right hip, the 32-year-old male had a stab wound on the left side of his rib cage, and the 36-year-old male had a stab wound to his left upper leg.

Billy C. Gressett, 37, from Marion is identified as the suspect by others involved in the incident. 

Officers later arrested Gressett and charged him with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and driving while license suspended.

