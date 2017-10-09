Sikeston man accused of assaulting his sister

A man from Sikeston, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly assaulting his sister.

Officers from the Miner Police Department responded to AA highway around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 for a report of an assault.

Chief Chris Griggs said a woman was lying on the side of the highway when officers arrived.

After talking with witnesses, investigators learned the woman had been assaulted and may have been run over by a vehicle driven by her brother.

Ronnie Parden, 43, was arrested in Sikeston on charges of 1st degree domestic assault.

A judge set bond at $5,000.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.