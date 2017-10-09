UT Martin hosts "Monster Mash"-themed Relay for Life

This year's UT Martin Relay for Life has a Halloween-themed twist.

Entitled Relay for Life of Martin - Monster Mash, this year's event will take place Friday, October 13 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Survivor Reception begins at 5 p.m.

There will be the traditional survivor lap and caretaker laps, along with a "ghost and goblin" lap, favorite Disney character lap, a "creatures of the night" lap and a Favorite TV Character/Favorite Movie Star lap.

All laps will be around the UTM football field.

There will be Halloween costume contests for ages 12 and under, ages 13-19 and an adult costume contest.

Walmart will feature a Haunted House during the entire event.

There will also be hayrides all evening along with food tents, games and activities.

Honorary Chairs for the Relay are Lynn Dee Davis and Linda Ramsey.

A butterfly release will be held in honor of Betty Cheeseman by her daughter, Dee Cannon.

At 8:30 p.m. there will be a Luminaria Ceremony.

Luminaries can be purchased in advance.

At 9:30p.m. Jeff Woodrough, Branson show performer will sing, provide an opportunity for karaoke and line dancing.

For more information on the event go to relayforlife.org/westweakleytn or call 404-417-8038.

