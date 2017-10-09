Water service will be shut off in East Prairie, boil order to follow

Water service will be shut off in the city of East Prairie on Monday, Oct. 9.

According to City Clerk Lori Lemons, there's been a water main break in town.

Crews will shut the water off at 1 p.m. for repairs.

Lemons said water will likely be off for at least two hours.

When the water is turned back on, a precautionary boil order will be in place until further notice.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.