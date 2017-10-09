Woman viciously attacked, TN man charged with assault

A man from Union City, Tennessee is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman who had a protection order against him.

According to a report from the Union City Police Department, the victim called for help around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

She said Chester Olejnniczak grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the head. The victim said that he told her he was going to kill her and cut her throat.

Investigators learned that the protection order was put in place on July 6, 2017.

Officers found Olejnniczak at a home on Palmer Street in Union City. He was reportedly in an intoxicated state when officers took him into custody.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, violation of an order of protection and public intoxication.

In the report, investigators said the victim suffers from brain trauma and seizures.

