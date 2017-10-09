2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes New Madrid County, MO

A small earthquake hit near Howardville, Missouri on Monday, Oct. 9.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit at 8:54 a.m. about a mile southwest of Howardville.

The 2.5 magnitude quake did not do any damage, according to initial reports.

